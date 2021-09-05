There are still dozens of California children trapped in Afghanistan after Joe Biden’s hasty exit from the country.

David Miyashiro, the superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District in San Diego County, says the actual number may be in the thousands. And “it will start to unfold” in the coming days and weeks. This is a catastrophe created entirely by Joe Biden and his woke generals.

To top it off, Biden armed the Taliban terrorists with nearly $85 billion in arms before leaving the country.

The Sacramento Bee reported: The numbers of those known to be trapped are likely to grow, said David Miyashiro, the superintendent of Cajon Valley Union School District in San Diego County. He, along with a local congressman and a tactical team on the ground in Kabul, helped coordinate the extraction of nearly two-dozen students last month. It was among the first high-profile cases of students stranded in Afghanistan.

“There are thousands of students and children there in the same predicament that will start to unfold, I think, in the coming […]