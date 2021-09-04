It’s déjà vu all over again.

After toilet paper became a scarcity at the start of the pandemic last year, shoppers panic-bought dozens of rolls to stock up for a long lockdown in their future. Now, as case numbers surge in the U.S. once again, TP is once again a hot item in grocery stores, and many places are running out of it, according to reports.

With COVID-19 cases rising across the country thanks in part to the highly contagious delta variant, more people are preparing for a lockdown, similar to what took place last March.

The latest buying craze has toilet paper manufacturers like Kimberly Clarke, who produces Cottonelle, Scott toilet tissue and Kleenex, “monitoring the situation closely, and working hard to produce toilet paper and other essential paper products to best meet consumer needs,” the company said to USA Today. “We remain vigilant with consumer demand and will continue to produce and ship as much product out to retailers as possible.”

Competitors like Georgia-Pacific, which makes Angel Soft and Quilted Northern toilet paper, said that they will continue “to produce toilet paper and towels 24/7 across our system. Our customers may be experiencing small demand surges locally and we are responding. […]