A veteran friend posted on Facebook this week that they’re having trouble getting his interpreter’s family out of Afghanistan. Finding out someone in your family worked with the Americans tends to anger Joe Biden’s partners in peace, the Taliban. My friend was less than thrilled to read in the Associated Press that while his interpreter’s family is left behind, we’ve been importing an above-average amount of child brides. By above average, I mean any number greater than zero. Also put off by this? Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz, who went to Cancun once (since leftist nincompoops bring that up whenever Cruz says anything), makes an excellent point. The AP reports that as part of Biden’s botched Afghanistan evacuation, which was the result of Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal, no one noticed that the female wives of the Afghanistan man were a considerable amount younger. Not until they landed in Wisconsin. It was only then that U.S. officials started looking into reports that “in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as ‘brides’ or otherwise sexually abused.”

The AP’s reporting has been confirmed by CBS News . Several Afghan women and […]