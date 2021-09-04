(AP Photo/Jens Meyer) What better way to curtail the tsunami of crime in New York City than to make victims of violent crime “help” those that assaulted them?

The woke brigade just took things to another level of cray-cray. NYC Democratic socialist city council wannabe candidate, Tiffany Caban, believes prison isn’t the place for violent criminals. She wants to replace prisons with programs where victims of violent crime help their attackers, and domestic violence victims are paid not to prosecute their violent partners. Woke NYC Democrat wants to make crime victims help their attackers https://t.co/6jmGtEQqKb pic.twitter.com/9zCFSG23mp — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2021 Caban has what she refers to as a “new vision of public safety for New York City” which is in her 48-page plan, where she calls for “restorative justice.” Meaning no one goes to jail, and the victims deal with whoever assaulted them to work things out.

An excerpt from her insane manifesto reads , “Communities will be empowered to develop individualized strategies to help heal wounds of violence rather than being forced to rely on policing and prisons as the only recourse.”

In Caban’s commie, asinine plan, prisons are to be replaced by “Violence Mediation Centers” and […]