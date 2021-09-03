The Wisconsin legislature has approved an audit for the 2020 election. The news was reported by Right Side Broadcasting Network on Friday.

“Wisconsin Republican state legislators approved an audit of the state’s 2020 presidential election results, to begin in the coming weeks,” RSBN reported. “Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was appointed to oversee the investigation of the election results.”

The election audit details were reported earlier by the Wisconsin Examiner. A copy of the letter via Rep. Mark Spreitzer. “With no public hearing or public meetings — using merely a paper ballot distributed by Republican leadership to members’ offices — the committee that sets the Legislature’s agenda voted along party lines 5-3 to hire staff and officially begin an election audit under the direction of Speaker Robin Vos,” the Wisconsin Examiner reported .

“The brief 5-line ballot did not specify any funding — or cost limits — on the election investigation, but Republicans have indicated they plan to spend $680,000 on ‘at least to start’ in their hunt to find fraud and a ‘steal’ of the presidential election,” the report continued.

“The actual ballot wording allows Vos to appoint someone to ‘oversee an Office of Special Counsel’ investigating the integrity of […]