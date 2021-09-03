Dukes of Hazard star John Schnieder is dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and the last thing he wants to see is Joe Biden in his state.

Can you blame him?

We all know by now, after how Biden treated Americans in Afghanistan and how he offended Gold Star families, that he’s a cold-hearted soulless old man, so all he’s doing by going there is trying to score some political points.

And that’s the last thing that the people of Louisiana need right now – some unpopular so-called “president” shuffling around, causing a ruckus, not being helpful.

“The biggest strength we have in this country is ourselves . We need to do this and stay like this, throw all this other hogwash away, because as you can see, we need each other desperately.” Continuing on the theme of community self-help, the alter ego of Bo Duke added the following:

“We don’t need the government coming in and, by the way, I call this — we had a hurricane, we’re about to have a flood, and we are about to have probably the worst natural disaster that can be because apparently Biden is going to come show his face in Louisiana, and I wish […]