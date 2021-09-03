This NOAA satellite handout image captured at 7:45 a.m. ET shows Hurricane Florence as it made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018. (NOAA / Getty Images) In a blow to the sky-is-falling crowd, a new United Nations study released Wednesday undercuts the notion of humanity being doomed by the ravages of climate change.

In fact, the World Meteorological Organization’s “ Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes (1970-2019) ” shows a slight decrease in the number of weather disasters over the last decade and a major decrease in weather-related deaths over a half-century time period.

That’s all the more encouraging given the number of weather-related disasters to hit the world has increased five-fold over the past 50 years, according to the WMO report.

The planet shook with 711 weather disasters between 1970 and 1979, growing to 3,536 from 2000 to 2009, per the report, before dropping marginally to 3,165 in the decade beginning in 2010.

This overall uptick in the number of weather disasters has not translated into more deaths; quite the opposite, it turns out.

Advances in early warning systems and disaster management have resulted in a dramatic decline in fatalities caused by inclement […]