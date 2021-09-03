AP Photo/Matt Slocum More and more, we are seeing the ways that Governor Gavin Newsom, House Speaker and San Francisco Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and the elite San Francisco Cabal intent on keeping Newsom in office are trying to destroy the integrity and momentum of the California Recall.

I will say this: Radio Host, Political Pundit, and Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder has done us no favors by inserting himself into the Recall gubernatorial race at the last minute, and making himself an easy target with his views, as opposed to actual policy points or a record. Elder’s latest flip-flop on abortion, after the Texas heartbeat law was punted by SCOTUS, has only served to foment the California Democrats and given them a talking point that has nothing to do with this Recall. If tweet from anti-abortion activist @LilaGraceRose is true, then @LarryElder pretty much did a 180 on abortion in 24 hours. Yesterday, in press conference, he insisted changing abortion laws in CA is “not anything that’s on my priority list.” https://t.co/FHbDKuIq1b — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 2, 2021 Here’s another reminder of what’s at stake in the recall election on Sept 14— This is anti-abortion activist Lila Rose endorsing Larry […]