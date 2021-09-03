There’s a story in the Bible when Abraham pleads with God over how many righteous people are to be found in Sodom. What if 50 righteous are found? When God agrees not to destroy the city if 50 are found, Abraham becomes the first known man to “move the goalpost.” He asks if God would spare the city over 45 righteous. Then 40. Then 30. Then 20. Finally, he’s able to get down to saving Sodom if 10 are found, and God agrees before cutting off the conversation.

What God knew but Abraham did not know is that there were not even 10 righteous in Sodom. Four made it out at the urging of angels, but Lot’s wife had to turn to see what was going. Sodom was destroyed, Lot’s wife died on the outskirts, and only Lot and his two daughters escaped.

Those of us who have fought the universal vaccinations do not have God’s insights on the matter, but many of us have predicted that the one- or two-jab Covid-19 “vaccines” would not be the end of the story. They don’t work the way Polio or Measles vaccines work, so it has always been an expectation that whatever positive benefits, if any, the Covid “vaccines” provide will be fleeting.

As it turns out, we appear to be right. Israel and other countries have already moved on to third doses. America is in the process of doing the same. But just as Israel stands as the shining example of a nation that got over 80% of its eligible citizens injected with the original dose and also leads in booster shots, an inconvenient reality has hit them.

As we reported earlier:

Israel is the model of success for vaccine-nannies across the globe. They achieved over 80% vaccination rate for eligible results. They did so using the darling of the vaccine world, the recently FDA-approved Pfizer jabs. And they’re leading the way in getting the majority of their population on their third shots as perpetual boosters seem destined to become a thing in the Jewish state.

They have done an exemplary job of coaxing their citizens into accepting the Covid-19 shots, just as the globalist elites wanted. And just as the cabal of nefarious groups and individuals intended, the “vaccines” are “working,” at least by the standards they have set. They’re doing nothing to stop the spread of the disease and may be even enhancing its ability to infect people, but they’re forcing folks into dependency on ceaseless boosters. That was always part of the plan.

This last bit of “success” is the reason nobody in American mainstream media is talking about Israel’s vaccine campaign right now. The country has experienced its worst week since the beginning of the pandemic and is now leading all nations in per capita infections.

A logical, science-driven society would look at this clear contradiction and say, “Uh oh, we better stop and take a look at the ‘vaccines’ before continuing down this road.” But the never-ending charade of Pandemic Panic Theater has brainwashed enough people into draining every ounce of critical thinking from their mental arsenal, replacing it with a strong delusion that tells them the people who have been wrong about everything from the start are surely going to get something right eventually.

One such person is Anthony Fauci. He’s been wrong so many times that it’s impractical to try to make a comprehensive list. Then again, it’s easy to be wrong when every statement someone makes is a reversal on a previous statement. Fauci accentuates the flip and highlights the flop in flip-flopping.

In a logical, science-driven society, Fauci would have been laughed off the stage at least a dozen times following major scandals and unambiguous ineptitude. Instead, he’s been able to maintain his status atop of the Covid disinformation world. No man in history has been so rewarded for being constantly wrong. It’s actually quite impressive how he’s turned failure into a performance art, and the people continue to tune in for some reason.

With news of Israel’s failures, Fauci entered the conversation. And on cue, he didn’t do what logic- or science-driven bureaucrats might do. Instead, he doubled-down on praise of Israel and touted them as the example that the United States should be following. No lucid American should need any further proof that his actions are driven by an agenda, not logic or science.

According to Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan:

Americans will likely need a third shot of the experimental gene therapy in order to be considered “fully vaccinated,” even though by all definitions, these shots are not “vaccines.” While pushing for a third shot, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head medical tyrant said that the decision will ultimately be left up to federal health agencies.

On Thursday, Fauci told reporters at a Thursday press briefing that Israel is the example and booster shots will be necessary. “From my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised if the adequate, full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses,” he said, adding that the booster data from Israel showed a “very clear” and “dramatic” improvement in protection.

But not enough. So in comes the new scariant called the “Mu variant.” It’s “vaccine-resistant” and there’s a reason. People are going to start to figure out that they are still getting the common cold (which is what they renamed COVID-19) even though they’ve been fully “vaccinated.” The ruling class has begun covering their asses. They won’t be able to lie about the unvaccinated being hospitalized for much longer because people are able to see with their own eyes that it’s a fabrication.

While Fauci stressed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have yet to reach a final verdict on boosters, he said there is “good reason to believe” that third doses will not only produce a “strong” immune response in recipients, but a “durable” one.

“And if it is durable, then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen. But we’ll just have to wait to make sure that’s the case when the data gets presented to the FDA,” he said. –RT

Fauci also said “Mu” isn’t an immediate threat. He’s more concerned that people keep saying no to the injections he’s peddling. In fact, here’s a fun quote. Let’s apply critical thinking to this and determine what he’s saying:

“Not to downplay [Mu], we take it very seriously, but remember, even when you have variants that do diminish somewhat the efficacy of the vaccines, the vaccines still are quite effective against variants of that type,” Fauci said.

He literally said variants will diminish the efficacy of the “vaccines,” but that they are still effective. Does he not understand the meaning of words, or are Americans really this stupid?

All we can do is remain prepared and alert and keep our critical thinking skills perfected. It’s getting a lot easier to sense the bull—t considering that’s all that comes out of the mouths of any of the rulers.

The focus here needs to be on the ludicrous claims of Israel’s “success” and the cryptic warning of a third (then fourth, then fifth, then forever…) Covid jab being necessary to get the coveted vaccine passport. But it’s hard to get past Fauci’s false claim that he’s an “immunologist.” His very short time in the lab was just a stepping stone to become a patent salesman and bureaucrat decades ago. He should not have enough credibility to keep moving the goalpost. Then again, he may just be setting us up as the next Sodom and Gomorrah.

As we head into Labor Day Weekend, many of us will see friends and family. Now is not the time to be shy about telling the truth. We need to warn people that a future of incessant jabbing is a life of dependency and servitude.

