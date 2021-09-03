“We did it, Joe!” – Kamala Harris

Child brides have arrived in the United States because of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal and frantic evacuation of Afghans. According to the Associated Press, several “much older” Afghan men arrived to Wisconsin with young girls they claimed as “brides.”

Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal resulted in 13 dead US service members, 15 critically wounded Marines and sexually abused girls being brought to the US (child trafficking).

TRENDING: BREAKING: THEY GOT CAUGHT! Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots from Backpacks into Drop Boxes in Middle of the Night!

This is what Joe Biden considers an “extraordinary success.”

AP reported : U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused. U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries […]