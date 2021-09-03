People are leaking information from within the Biden Administration. In the now infamous Reuters article entitled, “Exclusive: Before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to ‘change perception’” we learned that President Biden…

…knew that things were trending towards the worst in Afghanistan …ignored the situation …asked the Afghan President to lie about it. …offered a quid pro quo deal to the Afghan President. [Paraphrasing] If you lie for me, I will return the favor with military support.

The call between President Biden and the Afghan President – Ashraf Ghani was on July 23rd, weeks ahead of the Afghanistan collapse.

“We are facing a full-scale invasion, composed of Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, predominantly Pakistanis thrown into this,” Ghani said.

What did Biden say in response? Nothing. He ignored it and instead, began pressuring the Afghan President to create the “perception” that things were not as bad as they were.

“I need not tell you the perception around the world and in parts of Afghanistan, I believe, is that things are not going well in terms of the fight against the Taliban,” Biden said. “And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture.”

Biden then offered Ghani US military aid, including air support if he agreed to lie about the situation on the ground.

In the call, Biden offered aid if Ghani could publicly project he had a plan to control the spiraling situation in Afghanistan. “We will continue to provide close air support, if we know what the plan is,” Biden said.

He went on to ask Ghani to gather powerful warlords for a press event, thinking that would change how things look to the outside world and maybe shift things to a more positive end.

Biden told Ghani that if Afghanistan’s prominent political figures were to give a press conference together, backing a new military strategy, “that will change perception, and that will change an awful lot I think.”

Ghani refused Biden’s shameless offer and skipped town, to the surprise of many.

I really wished Biden’s reaction to the news was how to stop the Taliban from escalating further or how to prepare our Bagram airbase for mass evacuations instead of abandoning it or… Sigh. Instead, I suspect, his reflex was to insure that things appeared as well as could be so he could have a bragging point on September 11th.

As of this writing, the hashtag #BidenRemorse is trending. This is a sample tweet.

And another sample tweet:

Embarrassing. 1984 style of brainwashing. Forgot what you saw, forget people clinging to planes and plummeting to their deaths. Forget the Taliban being armed to the teeth and many allies and US citizens being left behind enemy lines. This, was a success.#BidenRemorse https://t.co/2iECmnx7B8 — miss tree man (@misstreemannz) September 1, 2021

And one more tweet:

While the “I told you so’s” are in abundance now and for the foreseeable future, my hope is that the American voter learns a lesson from this. Biden was elected on a platform of hate. The left hated Trump and figuratively chanted “Orange Man Bad” at every opportunity. Democratic voters did not say I love Joe en masse, certainly not to the extent that Trump supporters cheered their leader. They were lead by their hatred for Trump.

The 2022 elections are looming ever closer and I predict that Biden Man Bad will be the platform of every Republican candidate. I think that will be a mistake and turn many voters off, me included. As much as I detest what Biden has done to our country in such a short period of time, I want to know what future politicians are running for. I want to know what their values are. I want to know their political platform and see if their values match mine. I want to review their political background and see if they have consistently kept their campaign promises.

Don’t come to me with hate for Joe Biden, only.

I will not vote on that.

Tell me what you are for.

I’ve seen what voting on hate can do to my country.

I don’t like it.

