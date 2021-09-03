As many as 29 students from Sacramento, California, remain trapped in Afghanistan. This has been known since at least the date of the August 31 deadline , but hasn’t gotten much notice in national media for reasons which should be obvious.

Biden left children behind in Afghanistan. This should be a permanent stain on his record.

FOX 40 in Sacramento reports: San Juan Unified School District says 27 students remain in Afghanistan Just days after 13 U.S. service members were killed in an attack in Kabul, the San Juan Unified School District says they are doing everything they can to try to get more than two dozen of their students out of Afghanistan. “This is really a complicated situation,” said SJUSD Deputy Superintendent Melissa Bassanelli. With about 1,400 students of Afghan origin within the district, Bassanelli said it’s normal for these students to go visit their home country every summer. And this year was no exception, especially as the situation in Afghanistan started to become more tense. “We realized that we had about 144 students of Afghan origin who were not presently in our schools but yet enrolled,” Bassanelli explained… FOX40 reached out to the Department of Defense, which did […]