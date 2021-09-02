It’s really no secret that Fox News today is nowhere near the Fox News of 2016.

Once Roger Ailes left, the whole thing went to hell in a hand-basket.

But the worst thing that happened, was adding that snake, Paul Ryan to the Fox board.

I don’t think they could have found a more anti-America First globalist if they tried.

And now, Matt Gaetz, who recently launched a new podcast, announced who was behind the firing of popular Fox host Lou Dobbs. And you guessed it…It’s that snake, Paul Ryan.

Bizpaceview reported on what Gaetz said: “One of my favorite shows on the Fox platform was ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight.’ Sweet, sweet Lou, like America’s angry uncle, politically incorrect sometimes, red in the face and usually right about stuff,” Gaetz continued. He then played a montage of Dobbs relentlessly bashing Ryan as a “RINO.” “Now that Paul Ryan has concentrated power at Fox News, Lou Dobbs is no longer on air. He can’t guide the populist right away from the invade everywhere, invite everyone version of Republicanism that sells out to K Street and abandons Main Street,” the congressman then said. Dobbs was ousted in February a day after the election systems company Smartmatic […]