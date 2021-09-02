As much as I hate bringing race or gender into a conversation that shouldn’t have anything to do with race or gender, it seems like most times when a Black conservative is targeted over their politics, it’s a White female radical progressive who’s behind the attack. Among the worst of the batch are the “Covid Karens” out there who believe it is their sworn duty to the public to invoke their privilege and deny minorities access to their services.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is unvaccinated. As a world traveler, she has accepted that she needs to get tested for Covid-19 constantly in order to comply with the various mandates associated with events she attends and the cities hosting them. She gets tested approximately once every two weeks.

While visiting Aspen, Colorado, Owens went through the standard process of finding a testing facility. Her assistant turned to Aspen Laboratories, known as Aspen Covid Test, which bills itself as the “Only CLIA Certified High Complexity laboratory capable of resulting Covid-19 PCR and antigen tests in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

They denied her request for appointment.

And yes—for the “she must be lying” crowd, I will be plastering the e-mail on Twitter and Instagram thereafter for the world to see. The public Heath crisis is SO REAL, that they are now banning individuals from COMPLYING with rules to ensure they don’t spread COVID. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Below is the email sent to her by Suzanna Lee, the co-founder of the clinic. It reads:

I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations. The only other local testing facility option is the free kiosk by city hall. They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so its walk in only midday weekdays in their back alley. My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you. Suzanna

So, to be clear, we have a registered Democrat unwilling to “serve” a Black conservative because of a perception that Candace Owens has made her job harder. This same registered Democrat felt the need to rub it in Owens’ face that the only other facility is a free clinic with slow and inconsistent results and implied that it may be an unsafe “back alley” operation.

As it turned out, the location she referenced is literally in an alley, which added to her glee in denying service to Owens.

Here is Owens’ response on Instagram:

Here is the email Owens sent in reply to Lee:

Dear Suzanna, I wanted to let you know that this might objectively be the most hilarious e-mail I have ever received in my life. Truly, I’ve never laughed harder. Nothing screams “this virus isn’t political” quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures. Nothing screams “I love my local community” quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus. That nobody stopped you from hitting send on such an emotionally unstable and hysterical e-mail leads me to believe that the people who work for you must love me, and would therefore never deny me this entertainment. It’s hard to pick just one, but I think the best part of your virtue-signaling rant is the arrogant assumption that you’re the only person who can administer a covid test from here to Texas. LOL, Cheers, Candace Owens

We can laugh at this and appreciate that Candace Owens has the resources to overcome the radicals denying her service. But this is also a harbinger of actual hardships that will befall those who do not align with Pandemic Panic Theater.

