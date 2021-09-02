AP Photo: A protester holds a Q sign. (Headline USA) Casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that a conference scheduled next month in Las Vegas by the QAnon group won’t be held at any Caesars property.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the “Patriot Double Down” event organized by Patriot Voice would be moved, postponed or canceled. Event officials did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages.
Caesars Entertainment executive Kate Whiteley confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that the Oct. 23-25 event billed as a “Great Awakening Weekend” won’t be held at the new Caesars Forum convention space near the Las Vegas Strip.
With tickets from $650 to $3,000, the conference was billed to feature speakers including former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and 8kun website owner Jim Watkins.
QAnon is a theory featuring the belief abortionists, satanic pedophiles, and child sex traffickers are in collusion with the deep state and will be uncovered at a reckoning followers call a “Great Awakening.”
QAnon signs are often seen at rallies for former President Donald Trump , and some adherents are facing persecution for roles in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.Extremism experts had raised concerns about a major resort company […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post