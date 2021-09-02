When God showed Moses how to differentiate between the “clean” and “unclean” elements of this world, His insights were a revelation for a people who did not have scientific equipment to prove it for themselves. For example, a headscratcher for centuries was the decree that fish which had fins but no scales were unclean. Modern science tells us this is true as animals that have both fins and scales have a lower level of toxicity than those that do not.

Today, the gods of government are dictating who is clean and unclean. It comes down to the “vaccines” as those who have been vaccinated are treated as “clean” while those who have avoided the jabs are “unclean.” The problem, other than the obvious distinction between how we choose to fight a disease with a 99.93% recovery rate for the majority of the population, is that the gods of government continue to move the goalposts.

They’ll be moving them again very soon.

First, let’s look at the current way the goalposts are situated in regards to counting Covid deaths. The United States is the only western nation that considers someone unvaccinated until they’ve hit the two-week point following their final jab. If you get the first Pfizer jab and you die of Covid, you’re counted as an unvaccinated death. If you get the second Pfizer jab and you die after being infected by Covid-19 within two weeks of getting injected, you are STILL counted as an unvaccinated death.

This is one of many ways they are torturing the numbers in order to convince people with falsified statistics that they need to get vaccinated. Before we get to the next step in their nefarious plan, let’s discuss one of the other oft-quoted “statistics” out there today. They say that 95% of Covid deaths since the introduction of the “vaccines” are happening among the unvaccinated.

First, that statistic is old but continues to be echoed because the CDC has conspicuously not updated the data. Second, the majority of deaths from Covid-19 in the “vaccine era” occurred in the first three months following distribution of the drugs. This was the peak of Covid deaths, so everyone who died on Day 1 of the “vaccine era” was unvaccinated. 100%. The same with Day 2, Day 3, and so on. By the time the first vaccinated death occurred, the statistics had already been jacked up by weeks of nonsensical counting of every death.

It’s madness to anyone who isn’t brainwashed and who is paying attention.

The numbers started leveling off, though not due to the vaccines. Their introduction was timed to coincide with the projected reduction in deaths to demonstrate vaccine efficacy. But the gods of government had already predicted the decline in deaths with or without the vaccines. It was timing for optics in favor of vaccines. They would have introduced them even earlier for effect if there wasn’t an election to steal… but that’s another issue for another day.

Now that we know they’re manipulating the data to prop up the legend of ineffective injections, let’s look to the future. Booster shots are coming. First they were talking about yearly shots. Then they switched to 8-months, then 6-months. Soon, they will become quarterly and even monthly. They’re even working on daily vaccine-supporting pills to add another avenue through which spike proteins can be introduced into the body. It’s madness to anyone who isn’t brainwashed and who is paying attention.

Sadly, it seems that most are brainwashed and few are paying attention even among the unvaxxed.

Israel has already started moving their goalposts so that Green Passes are only going to be accessible to those who have had their third Pfizer jabs. The same will happen in the United States, but for an additional reason. Again, we go back to the manipulation of death numbers. Today, if someone was double-vaccinated six months ago and they die, they’re considered a “rare” vaccinated Covid death. But soon, anyone who hasn’t taken their booster shot before dying will be considered an unvaccinated death.

Mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the growing army of vaccine-nannies are making life as difficult as possible for the unvaccinated.

If all of this sounds far-fetched, you’re likely among those who have been brainwashed or who hasn’t paid enough attention. That’s not intended to offend anyone. It’s simply stating that the actions of our government and the powers-that-be should make it crystal clear that this isn’t just speculation. This is their plan. It’s a near certainty.

The more conspiratorially minded have speculated that this is all a depopulation scheme. While I’m not necessarily supporting that theory (nor opposing it), I have to admit it jibes with the unhinged push for universal vaccinations. They seem to have nothing else on their minds other than getting every last man, woman, and child in America and across the globe to accept the jabs. It’s a campaign unlike anything the world has ever seen and we’re ill-prepared to counter it.

Mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the growing army of vaccine-nannies are making life as difficult as possible for the unvaccinated. It’s this last group that should concern us the most as our friends, family, peers, employers, and local business owners are becoming increasingly draconian with what they hold back and how they’re checking to make sure we’re injected. A story broke yesterday that conservative pundit Candace Owens was denied a Covid-19 test because she supposedly pushes an anti-vaxx narrative.

Mandates are becoming more commonplace, especially after the so-called “FDA approval” of Pfizer’s jabs. As much as many of us would like to think our fellow unvaxxed Americans will stick to their guns and fight the oppression, there are indications that more and more are succumbing to the pressure. According to The Daily Mail, adamant opposition to the injections has dropped in the United States to just 14%:

Just 14 percent of US adults now say they won’t get the vaccine as opposition appears to be waning, new poll shows.

Following a surge in cases caused by the delta variant and following recent FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, those who are in hard opposition to the vaccine make up a new low of 14 percent.

And 20 per cent of adults say they are not likely to take a coronavirus vaccine, according an Axios-Ipsos poll, down from 34 percent in March. However, the biggest driver that is pushing people to get vaccinated appears to be work mandates, according to data, as 43 percent said this would make them get the shot.

‘Schools, organizations, companies, governments implementing mandates are forcing people to deal with them,’ said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs. ‘That’s what going on.’

Support for policies such as the use of masks in school and in public spaces remains high, and a further 57% of workers support vaccine requirements from their employer.

This is the point when many would acknowledge that we’re fighting a losing battle. I disagree. I’m not suggesting that we’ll win, but we MUST continue to fight as though winning is a possibility. We must continue to push forth the truth knowing that even one person we save from the fate of the vaccinated is worth the effort. Perhaps more importantly, we must push forward knowing that the data supplied by mainstream media is intended to make us surrender.

Is it really just 14%? Maybe, maybe not. But we must not allow a feeling of futility to make us give up the fight. This is an existential threat to our way of life if not our lives themselves. We need to fight to the bitter end one way or the other.

It’s extraordinarily important that anyone who is reading this who has the means to help, please consider a donation to our network of truth-based news outlets. Just as we’re calling on others to fight through to the end, so too are we going to keep spreading the truth regardless of the many financial repercussions we’ve had to endure. If you are able to help us, we promise that the money will be put to very good use.

Now we get to the elephant in the room. The headline of this article indicates we believe there will be a coming spike of both cases and deaths in the future. We aren’t predicting this based on random theories. The prevalence of the Delta Variant and emerging variants tells us that the winter spikes we saw last year will repeat, but could very easily be much more deadly. If that’s the case, the powers-that-be will have to blame someone, and it won’t be those who are on their vaccine and booster programs.

They demonstrated in 2020-2021 what was already known but never as clearly seen before, that a people accustomed to safety and security is easy to manipulate for the sake of maintaining safety and security. This isn’t new; Americans have been giving up freedom for safety since 9/11. But even the draconian surveillance measures imposed following the terrorist attacks were low on the authoritarian-scale compared to what we’re seeing with Pandemic Panic Theater. People are lining up to hand over their rights and freedoms if only they can be protected from a mostly innocuous disease.

As a side-note, when I say “innocuous” I am not suggesting that Covid-19 is “just the flu” or “a bad cold” as many of my conservative peers do. I believe that it is a legitimate disease that should be properly treated, especially for those who are over the age of 50. Case-in-point: Joe Rogan, 54, who “threw the kitchen sink” at Covid-19 after testing positive. He said he was very sick for a day, but he took Ivermectin and other drugs and recovered quickly to the chagrin of mainstream media.

By “innocuous,” I mean that it’s generally treatable and the vast majority of those who get infected can recover easily from it. One can debate whether or not it’s mostly harmless or a major killer, but to change the world into the far worse version that we’re seeing today and the tyrannical, oppressive iteration we will see tomorrow is ludicrous. Even if it’s more dangerous than I think, protecting us from it is not worth anywhere near the death and despair the mitigation protocols are bringing.

As more people die from Covid-19 despite the vaccines and booster shot regiment, the people will turn on each other even more than we already have.

There is already a spike in cases and there will be a major spike in deaths around the corner. This will counter the current narrative that the Covid-19 “vaccines” reduce symptoms, prevent hospitalizations, and increase likelihood of recovery. The powers-that-be are prepared for this inevitability. This is why the boosters are so important. It’s why labeling many who have been injected as “unvaccinated” is so important as well. They need to con the masses into continuing to believe the “unclean” are the problem and therefore must be eliminated.

They need to torture the numbers and the boosters are the key to this.

That’s where it all gets a bit scary (as if none of this was scary already). Today, the unvaxxed are shunned and excluded. We’re already being forced to make hard choices. Do we get vaxxed and keep our jobs or do we hit the job market in search of the increasingly rare unvaxxed-friendly employers? In many areas across America, we can’t even get groceries without a vaccine passport or a negative Covid test. Eventually, the Covid test will not be enough. It’s going to be “get vaxxed or get out.”

As more people die from Covid-19 despite the vaccines and booster shot regiment, the people will turn on each other even more than we already have. As hard as it is for many to imagine an America in which the unvaccinated are literally hunted down in a police state for the sake of the “public good,” it really can and likely will happen if we do not pull the nation back from this slippery slope.

I am not giving up no matter how depressing all of this sounds. I hope others will heed it as a warning rather than a reason to throw in the towel. God is in control and only He knows the beginning from the end. Our job is to strive for righteousness, believe in our Lord and Savior, and fight the good fight all the way to the end.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

