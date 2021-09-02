If the Capitol Police thought the Ashli Babbitt case would just quietly go away, they were very, very wrong.

As a matter of fact, right now, things are just starting to heat up as the family begins to fight back.

The Babbitt family is getting ready to file a wrongful death suit against the government. Lawyer Terry Roberts is leading this charge.

We now know the officer who shot unarmed Ashli is Lt. Michael Byrd – and now, a conflict is heating up over whether or not Babbitt was warned before the officer pulled the trigger.

Western Journal is reporting that Mr. Byrd is on paid leave and has not been back to work since the incident. They also said that investigative journalist Paul Sperry discovered that Byrd’s attorney, Mark Schamel, insists his client issued a warning and that he “did so loudly and clearly,” according to Sperry. “He was screaming, ‘Stay back! Stay back! Don’t come in here!” Schamel said, according to Sperry’s reporting.

The question is do the words “Stay back! Stay back! Don’t come in here!” directed at a big mob send a “warning” to anyone that a lethal shot is about to be fired into the crowd?Byrd’s attorney argued […]