Roe v. Wade was born in Texas, and the state’s new Heartbeat Law could effectively mean the Lone Star State is where Roe dies.

The first-of-its-kind law is designed to be enforced by private citizens instead of the state, leaving the abortion industry in a conundrum: There’s no one easily identified to sue to block the law.

Out of more than a dozen states that have passed a “heartbeat law,” Texas is the only one where the law is now in effect. More than 53,000 abortions were reported in the state last year, and it’s estimated that the law will curtail that figure by at least 85%.

Needless to say, pro-life advocates are celebrating the decimating effect this will have on the abortion industry as well as the thousands of children it will save.

At six weeks into a pregnancy, a preborn child’s heart begins to beat. And protecting that heartbeat is by no means a fringe position.

Half the country, according to polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation, believes abortion should not be legal once this profound and undeniable sign of human life is detected.Polling from Students for Life of America’s Institute for Pro-Life Advancement this year found that 6 in 10 people […]