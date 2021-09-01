In this handout provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, an NZDF soldier helps a woman across a canal in order for her to reach the safety of Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 25, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (New Zealand Defence Force / Getty Images) Amidst the frantic Afghanistan evacuation effort, one high-ranking military officer allegedly had a sober message to send private citizens on Sunday as they worked together to get as many people as possible out.

“We are f***ing abandoning American citizens,” the unnamed U.S. military commander reportedly said via text message.

The messages were sent in a group chat made up of “private citizens working with private networks and the military to rescue stranded Americans,” according to Just the News .

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some readers will find offensive. Leaked text messages sent by a U.S. military commander to private citizens, released by @JustTheNews . — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) September 1, 2021 This message, coming from an Army colonel assigned to the 82nd Airbourne Division who was presumably on the ground in Afghanistan , greatly contradicts President Joe Biden’s rhetoric describing the withdrawal effort as an “extraordinary success.” Pres. Biden on U.S. […]