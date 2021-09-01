Joe Biden’s communications team needs to be blacklisted from ever working in communications. It’s astounding how terrible they are at this. Or, they figure since most in the media are on their side, they’ll never be accountable for their idiocy. Exhibit Q is whoever thought it was a good idea for Joe Biden to make it all about his son Beau Biden — you may not have heard, but Beau died — when talking to GOLD STAR FAMILIES AS THEY WATCH THEIR FALLEN LOVED ONES BE TAKEN OFF A MILITARY TRANSPORT. You would think after Biden got called out by a pregnant widow of one of the fallen Marines , the White House would drop it. Yet here is Jen Psaki, using Beau — you may not have heard, but Beau died — to avoid questions about angry Gold Star families. Jen Psaki responds to criticism of Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer of the fallen troops and Gold Star families’ complaints of Joe Biden’s conduct during private meetings: pic.twitter.com/xszjdmkKm9

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 31, 2021 REPORTER: What was up with Joe Biden checking his watch during the “dignified transfer?”

PSAKI: Well, as you all know, Joe Biden […]