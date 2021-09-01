Press Secretary Psaki Is Joined By National Security Advisor Sullivan For Daily Briefing On Tuesday, when asked by MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace whether the Taliban was an enemy of the United States, President Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan replied, “It’s hard to put a label on it.”

Wallace asked, “Just on those lines, what is the Taliban? Are they now our frenemy? Are they our adversary? Are they our enemy? Are they our — what are they?”

“Well, it’s hard to put a label on it, in part because we have yet to see what they are going to be now that they are in control, physical control of Afghanistan,” Wallace replied.

“They will in the coming days, announce a government,” he continued. “That government is gonna go around seeking diplomatic engagement, even recognition from other countries, including the United States. In fact, the Taliban spokesman today said he was looking for positive relations on behalf of the Taliban, especially with the United States.”

“We’re not going to just grant positive relations to the Taliban; they ae going to have to earn everything from the international community through actions, not words,” he protested. “That begins with safe passage for Americans and Afghan allies […]