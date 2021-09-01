I feel so sorry for these Gold Star families right now.

Their children didn’t have to die. This was totally avoidable, but Joe Biden and his bungling team made so many mistakes. How on earth can you turn security over to the Taliban, and then acted shocked when suicide bombers archive access?

What planet are these idiots living on?

So many of the Gold Star family members have come forward and said that Joe Bode was disrespectful and rude towards them and that they felt offended by him.

What a monster this shaky old buffoon is. Well, one Gold Star mom isn’t letting Biden get away with this. She says after she buries her son, she’s traveling to DC to demand that Joe Biden resign.

Western Journal reported that the mother of one of the 13 brave American heroes who died last week in Afghanistan due to President Joe Biden’s incompetent exit from the country blistered him in a Facebook post on Monday and vowed to travel to the White House to demand his resignation.It’s difficult to imagine what Shana Chappell is going through right now after her son, Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, was killed Thursday at the airport in […]