Democrats claim to be the party of the poor. They claim to be the party of diversity with an emphasis on minorities and “victims” of Critical Race Theory. They claim to be the party that promotes the little guy while taking down the big guy. California Democrats are supposed to be all of these things, only doubly “woke.”

This is why it’s comical that they’re so supportive of a straight, cisgendered, rich White guy in the form of embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom. He is nothing like what they claim to represent. There’s the obvious traits Gavin Newsom holds that contradict their claims, such as the fact that he’s the least “intersectional” politician in America. But something many may not know is that his vast fortune started with funding from famed billionaire Gordon Getty, son of the former richest man in the world, oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

In fact, Getty funded 10 of Newsom’s 11 businesses, including his first venture in 1991. At the ripe old age of 23, Newsom called on family friend Getty to help him launch a company. They even named it after an opera Getty wrote, PlumpJack, as incentive to dedicate the funds to the young, entitled entrepreneur. According to Wikipedia:

Newsom and his investors created the company PlumpJack Associates L.P on May 14, 1991. The group started the PlumpJack Winery in 1992 with the financial help of his family friend Gordon Getty. PlumpJack was the name of an opera written by Getty, who invested in 10 of Newsom’s 11 businesses. Getty told the San Francisco Chronicle that he treated Newsom like a son and invested in his first business venture because of that relationship. According to Getty, later business investments were because of “the success of the first.”

Newsom faces a recall election this month. His top competitor, Larry Elder, didn’t have a family friend billionaire to get him started. He grew up in gang-infested South Central Los Angeles, put himself through college and law school, and began his career as a lawyer. He did this through hard work and intellect instead of having it handed to him by a member of the globalist elites.

Perhaps this is why Newsom has been caught on multiple occasions breaking his own lockdown mandates while the common folks are stuck ordering DoorDash or cooking their own meals. Only elites like Newsom can afford to rent out the French Laundry for a swanky, mask-free dinner. Meanwhile, the rest of us are struggling because the California economy has been obliterated by his policies.

If California Democrats get their way, a rich White guy who’s business funding was handed to him at the age of 23 by a family friend will defeat a Black man who grew up in South Central LA before fighting his way into successful careers as an attorney and radio host.

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

