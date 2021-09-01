Pediatricians and other health care workers are suing the Biden administration over a mandate that would require medical professionals to provide gender-related services regardless of any medical objections.

Indeed, any objections, even in terms of treatment on children, would be considered “discrimination.”

As reported by the Daily Wire, the American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association, and an OB-GYN doctor who specializes in caring for adolescents filed the lawsuit in federal court.

The lawsuit, American Colleges of Pediatricians v. Becerra, was filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Alliance Defending Freedom is representing more than 3,000 physicians and healthcare professionals.

“The law and the medical profession have long recognized and respected biological differences between boys and girls and the unique needs they present in health care,” ADF Senior Counsel Ryan Bangert said in a statement. “Forcing doctors to prescribe transition hormones for 13-year-olds or perform life-altering surgeries on adolescents is unlawful, unethical and dangerous.”

“President Biden’s Health and Human Services department is grossly overreaching its authority and, in doing so, putting children’s psychological and physical health in danger,” he continued. “Our clients are rightfully objecting on medical, ethical, religious and conscientious grounds to this […]