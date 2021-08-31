The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.

Dr. Sellin continues to get reports from trusted sources about ongoing tragedies involving Americans stranded in the Taliban’s newly acquired country. One such story reported by India’s WION revealed that a female American citizen and her three children were denied entry into Kabul’s airport even after the Taliban escorted them to the gates. Dr. Sellin reported that Major General Chris Donahue gave the order to keep them from being evacuated.

“I got a report that four American citizens — and I have images of their passports — a mother who was born in Afghanistan and three of her children who were actually born in Texas, they were escorted to the Kabul airport by the Taliban, no less,” Dr. Sellin said. “And they were refused entry to the Kabul airport to be evacuated by the commander on the ground, General Chris Donahue, apparently under the orders of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.”

Chairman Milley has been criticized heavily for the Afghanistan crisis, perhaps second only to Joe Biden. The military assessment by Chairman Milley in his recommendations to the White House indicated he knew the Taliban would overrun the nation, but not as quickly as they did.

“In my opinion, it’s not just a matter of incompetence in this evacuation,” Dr. Sellin continued. “It is a matter of deliberate negligence. And I think we can consider now given the attitude of the Taliban that these American citizens remaining in Afghanistan should be considered hostages, and the Taliban will take advantage of that.”

This isn’t the only report from the ground that military personnel were obstructing rather than helping to evacuate desperate Americans. Anecdotal reports have been coming in for over a week prior to the end of America’s military presence there yesterday.

Here’s the interview:

Today, the White House and their media proxies will try to spin the Afghanistan crisis as somehow not that bad. The reality of the situation is far worse for Americans trapped in Afghanistan than the White House will ever acknowledge.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider "conspiracy theorist" to be a pejorative, you're not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They're all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19's attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to "Build Back Better" under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it's definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm's way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there's the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America's standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

