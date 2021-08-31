When this story broke yesterday, we waited to get confirmation. It didn’t make sense that a United States Black Hawk helicopter would be so easily flown by the Taliban. Surely even the Biden regime would know that it would take minutes to disable these war machines before the Taliban took control.

With no “fact-checks” debunking the video, we can conclude that it is real and accurately portrays Taliban fighters using their newly gifted equipment to torture a man to death. According to Joe Kovacs from WND:

Video emerged Monday showing a man hanging from a U.S.-supplied helicopter during what is being called an aerial “patrol” of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

The footage shared by the Talib Times, which calls itself the “English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan,” shows the person dangling from what’s thought to be a UH-60 Black Hawk chopper.

Our Air Force!

At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city. pic.twitter.com/rlE6nUldZf — Talib Times (@TalibTimes) August 30, 2021

The caption reads: “Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city.”

The dude is alive by the way. pic.twitter.com/UKt1VUpK8n — Chris (@Chris56974422) August 30, 2021

The reason for the man hanging was unclear, but the Right Scoop site suggested it may have been a gruesome, public execution.

Grabbed this from a Taliban Twitter account — a Taliban-piloted UH-60 Black Hawk hovering over Kandahar with what appears to be a person, or maybe a statue, hanging from a cable underneath pic.twitter.com/36HFMLEwmn — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 30, 2021

“I can’t imagine this could be anything other than a public execution by the Taliban,” its report stated. “Why else would you hang a man from a helicopter like this? But I’m open to suggestions otherwise.”

It appears to be (now former) Afghan Air Force pic.twitter.com/plG695bMfv — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) August 30, 2021

The unverified video was shared just one day before the remaining American troops were expected to exit Afghanistan.

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Some online commenters noted:

“You folks just don’t get it. The Taliban is in the White House. Taliban Treasonist Joe Biden! Wake up, this is no mistake but by design.” “Just wait till they start tossing their enemies out of the C130s we left them.” “I like how Talib Times Twitter account uses same logo as NBC. LOL.”



Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

There have already been many atrocities committed by the Taliban and inexplicable incompetence demonstrated by the Biden regime, and we’re only into the first day since the complete withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. But there are still plenty of questions. Why were Americans left behind when Biden himself said last week no American would be stranded? Why was our military equipment and pallets of hundred dollar bills left for the Taliban?

The equipment is clearly fully operational. That means the Taliban now has access to some of the most sophisticated and deadly military equipment in the world. Was this intentional? It seems unfathomable that our highly trained military “accidentally” left behind perfectly intact equipment that will be used against our allies and possibly our own citizens.

Our parting gift to the Taliban was cash and equipment. It took them no time at all to use our equipment for the horrid display of their evil worldview, torturing a man to death with a Black Hawk.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show