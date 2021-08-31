American sovereignty A sad story in history is told as the Jewish Holocaust is analyzed, but the extermination of six million Jews was not the entire tragedy. The fact that many millions of silent bystanders allowed the Jewish genocide to happen without any protest reveals just how deadly a game is the subtle war tactic called the Holocaust Effect.

In the Neo-Nazi Holocaust now being played out, the stratagem is the same, but the stakes are much higher. The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory but is a reality of the deadly war being fought across the globe at this time. Nothing but a righteous Militia can now stop it. As never before, the world is counting on the storming of great American Patriots to defend American sovereignty and destroy the enemy at our door!

Steve LaTulippe M.D. is a physician board certified in Family Medicine, a retired United States Air Force officer, and a Bible college and seminary-trained ordained minister whose focus was Christian doctrine and Bible interpretation. His medical practice has focused on pain and addiction […]