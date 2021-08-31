Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave a press briefing to reporters on Monday after the last US planes left Afghanistan .

Joe Biden abandoned hundreds, if not thousands of Americans in Afghanistan behind enemy lines in what will no doubt turn into a hostage situation. Biden was at Camp David and Blinken was sunning himself in the Hamptons when Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Blinken admitted Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan before the administration even knew how many Americans they were leaving behind.

TRENDING: They Openly Mock Us Now: Taliban Hangs “Traitor” by the Throat From US Helicopter in Kandahar Left Behind by Joe Biden (VIDEO)

“More than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. That includes about 6,000 American citizens. This has been a massive military, diplomatic and humanitarian undertaking – one of the most difficult in our nation’s history,” Blinken said.

“The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun,” he added.After his speech on Biden’s botched withdrawal, Blinken bolted from the lectern and refused to answer any questions from reporters.Blinken turned his back and walked away as a reporter asked about Americans left behind by the Biden regime.VIDEO: #BREAKING : Secretary of State Antony Blinken […]