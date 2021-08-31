House Democrats blocked legislation on Tuesday to rescue Americans stranded inside Afghanistan after Joe Biden pulled all US troops from the Taliban-controlled country on Monday.
The legislation would have also funded an accounting of the billions of dollars of military arms Joe Biden and the woke US generals left behind for the Taliban extremists. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) today slammed House Democrats for blocking the House from passing his legislation that would have required the Biden Administration to produce a plan to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan.
Gallagher joined a group of House Republicans in requesting this bill be passed by Unanimous Consent but had his request rejected on the House Floor.
TRENDING: Biden Calls His Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan that Resulted in 13 Dead US Service Members and Stranded Americans an “Extraordinary Success” (VIDEO) “House Democrats have had not one, but two opportunities to join House Republicans in supporting legislation to hold this administration accountable and do whatever is necessary to save lives. Both times, they declined to join our efforts to do so. This is unacceptable,” said Rep. Gallagher. “American lives are on the line and we have a moral obligation to do everything we can […]
