Jen Psaki / PHOTO: Associated Press Editor’s note: The tweet below contains graphic content that may be distressing to some.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the Biden administration’s decision to abandon more than $60 billion worth of military equipment to the Taliban , claiming it was not the president’s “intention” to arm the terrorist organization.

“We had to make an assessment several weeks ago about whether we provide materials to the Afghan National Security Forces so that they could fight the fight,” Psaki said on Monday.

“Obviously, they decided not to fight, and we made the decision to provide them with that equipment and the material,” she continued. “Our objective was not to leave [the Taliban] with any equipment, but that is not always an option when you are looking to retrograde and move out of a war zone.”

The U.S. left an estimated $68 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, including seven CH-46 helicopters at the airport, 27 Humvees, and hundreds of M4 and M-16 assault rifles.

A viral video posted on Monday showed Taliban terrorists operating one of the U.S.’s helicopters while hanging a man from it. Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate’s air force […]