U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 30, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (U.S. Central Command via Getty Images) The Department of Defense on Aug. 30 released a photo of the last U.S. soldier to leave Afghanistan , capping off a frantic withdrawal and evacuation effort, and marking an end to America’s longest war.

The photograph, posted on Twitter by the official account of the Department of Defense, shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82 Airborne Division, boarding a C-17 aircraft and “ending the U.S. mission in Kabul,” the Pentagon said.

“While the military evacuation is complete, the diplomatic mission to ensure additional U.S. citizens and eligible Afghans who want to leave, continues,” Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said at a Pentagon briefing announcing the completion of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

McKenzie called the accompanying evacuation mission “the largest non-combatant evacuation in the U.S. military’s history.” U.S. and allied service members evacuated a total of 123,000 civilians, McKenzie said.

The evacuation effort was disorganized and frantic, drawing criticism from many Americans as well as their Democrat and Republican representatives in […]