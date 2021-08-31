If the current COVID clampdown on freedom seems random and chaotic, that’s by design. It’s a feature, not a bug. The whole purpose is to normalize the implementation of emergency measures due to the danger of the variant du jour. This month it’ll be a bunch of useless virus spreader mandates here, the next a Nazi pass requirement over there.

Word has it that the Delta variant is starting to peak so the odds are that the ‘crisis’ will subside around mid-November. That would perfectly coincide with any ‘crisis’ that would necessitate all kinds of mitigation measures that would just happen to help in any cheating efforts of one particular party.

Consider the pattern of what has taken place. The intermittent COVID Crisis have made it imperative that our betters on the anti-liberty Left clamp down on our liberty. They are like the storied Cincinnatus in that they only want to temporarily seize power; they’ll give it back when they feel like it. Not when they are supposed to, or that they weren’t to take that power in the first place.

Now they have been thrust into the power position that they have always wanted. So we plebes must be mindful that they are only doing this for our own good and not so they can enjoy themselves wielding arbitrary power over the people at the stroke of a pen.

Thus, vague numbers here and there have forced them into vaccine mandates and Nazi passes, never mind that the vaccinated have passed along the disease. Virus spreaders don’t work as advertised, but that hasn’t stopped all manner of draconian measures on people being forced to wear these individuality denying bacteria farms.

The patchwork pattern of this tyranny is a built-in excuse for their failure and one could ask why do them in the first place. Sometimes the process is the punishment. Sometimes the crisis is just a cover. Our ever-virtuous elite of the anti-liberty left has something bigger in store for us.

We are one year out from the midterm elections. Despite the propaganda from the national socialist media, the last election was a close run thing, they barely have a majority in the House of Representatives and it’s all tied up in the Senate. History teaches us the party in power always loses seats. Call us crazy, but the people aren’t likely to reward the Democratic Party for its ongoing efforts at destroying the country and freedom itself.

Even this long out the term being bandied about is ‘blood bath’. Given their track record, the lot of them should be run out of town on a rail and this should be the end of the Democratic Party, known forevermore as the traitor party. However, this is from the perspective of those who favor liberty over control instead of control over liberty.

Our comrades over on the liberticidal Left don’t quite see it that way. They are destroying freedom to save it, imposing racism to get rid of it. Eviscerating democracy to ‘fortify’ it. We are living in critical times and it’s important that things are run by the experts. Like Dr. ‘No one should be wearing a mask’ Fauci or the unelected Rochelle Walensky writing new laws on private property instead of the great unwashed who might actually want to be left alone, uncontrolled by the dictates of the elite of a ‘public/private partnership’.

Remember kids, anyone with money is automatically a ‘capitalist’ even if it doesn’t make any sense or they are dyed in the wool socialist. That makes it much easier to obscure what is really going on or that fascism always is, and always has been an ideology of the collectivist-Left.

Given all of this, they must ensure they maintain and even gain power next year. Because after all, we on the pro-freedom Right might take steps to limit their ability to run our lives. We might stop the imposition of entirely useless ‘mask mandates’ or assert people have healthcare autonomy. We might assert that the suppression of liberty by fascist private entities such as Facebook or Twitter that are acting as both platforms and publishers is beyond the pale. There might even be a stop to the incessant attacks on everyone’s basic civil rights with the anti-liberty left’s obsession with gun confiscation.

Thus they must have a way of cheating their way to victory or as they would term it, ensuring progress for marginalized people everywhere or whatever is their current bovine excreta of the moment. They have the best interests of everyone at heart, so they deserve to win. So it doesn’t matter how they do it. If they have to cut a few ethical corners here and there, it’s doesn’t matter as long as they maintain their control.

A few dead people voting here, mail-in ballot box stuffing over there. As long as it’s not ‘widespread’ and with that gloriously undefined, fraud will never be a problem – for the party that leverages it for victory. Besides the ends justifies the means, and when the liberticidal left decides the ends, it can decide the means as whatever it wants.

Everyone knows that this patchwork of ‘progressive’ subjugations of liberty won’t be accepted for any length of time. But for our totalitarians of ‘tolerance’, it doesn’t have to, it just has to stretch for a few weeks into November to set the precedence for next year. Then suddenly all will be forgotten, Delta variant, what Delta variant? Things will settle back to ‘normal’ until the next variant comes a calling.

Rest assured this will be just long enough to make it seem like it’s not authoritarianism all the time but not long enough for people to become disobedient. Figure that this will take place one, maybe two times next year before the big event, then watch out for the mother of all variants!

So, think about where we will be next summer. Several COVID crisis cycles will have come and gone, and by now everyone has begun to take it all in stride. They know that any tough times on the freedom front will only be short-lived. The experts will have trained everyone to give up their rights at the drop of a virus spreader and line up for the next round of boasters.

Lest ye be said an ‘anti-vaxxer’ after so many rounds, your arm looks like a pincushion. Like Adolf Hitler, collectivism’s greatest adherents admonished: ‘The common good before the individual good’. So it’ll be time for most to pitch in and get that 7th booster shot or wear 5 virus spreaders and do whatever else it takes to be ‘safe’.

Another variant coming down the COVID pike won’t be a surprise, neither will random ‘safety’ measures for the upcoming midterm to mitigate the ‘crisis’. Never mind that these will help the anti-liberty left cheat as they’ve never cheated before. It will of course be in very bad form to even suggest that enemies of liberty on the Left would ever consider such a thing.

Meanwhile, you can be sure the term ‘widespread’ will become the overused word of the year. Even now we’re not supposed to notice that these ineffective measures only serve to empower the liberticidal Left in more ways than one.

So, if you’re noticing that all of this seems somewhat random save the time of year, then think about what those who hold the power will do to keep it. Then think about when this happens again, followed by the same ‘random’ occurrence around midterm time.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

