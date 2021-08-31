As The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday — The New York Times published a hit piece targeting popular Trump-supporter Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) saying the Florida Congressman was under investigation for dating a 17-year-old girl.

The Gateway Pundit later spoke with a source close to Matt Gaetz who told us this report is completely false. Gaetz is not the target of the investigation. We were also told none of the women he was seeing were underage. It’s not a surprise the left is after Gaetz since he is such an effective communicator and a staunch Trump supporter.

Rep. Gaetz told Axios “the allegations were as searing as they are false.”

TRENDING: Biden Calls His Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan that Resulted in 13 Dead US Service Members and Stranded Americans an “Extraordinary Success” (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the New York Times hit piece.

Matt Gaetz UNLOADED on a former Justice Department official who was threatening his family and accused one of his. Rep. Matt Gaetz: What is happening is extortion of me and my family involving a former Department of Justice official. On March 16th, my father got […]