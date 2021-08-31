by Choupette Bateaumouchoir © The Golden State Gaslight
Have you seen the movie ‘Gaslight’ which depicts gaslighting in operation? It’s very instructive. You can watch it no charge at Roku :
This is during the 1944 classic’s ending, on the roof:
Ingrid Bergman: “This night will be a long night.”
Joseph Cotten: “But it will end. Starting to clear. In the morning when the sun rises, sometimes it’s hard to believe there ever was a night. You’ll find that too.”
We are currently in the long psychological night but we are beginning to see the dawn. When I saw the word gaslighting I always just considered the act of gaslighting itself, which is a form of lying. But I did not consider the long buildup to an end. Watching the movie, I was struck by the narrative and the similarities between the heroine/victim and the citizens of California, and the villain and the vested interests, typified by Gavin Newsom. When fake news isn’t enough, try PressCalifornia.com. In the movie, ( apology for the spoilers ) the Victorian heroine, dreamy and vulnerable, is first won over by a very attentive and concerned man. He pays great attention to detail and only voices […]
Read the whole story at presscalifornia.com
