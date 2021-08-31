“Nothing in America and the world is better under President Joe Biden. Nothing. Kabul’s fall and the fallout surrounding it are just the latest, most tragic and deadly examples. But don’t be fooled – this is NOT Joe Biden’s fault. No, the catastrophic collapse of the past seven months is bigger than him. The blame does not lie with President Biden – it belongs with the Democrats. All of them.”

– Peggy Grande, an author who was executive assistant to President Ronald Reagan

At last, someone has nailed it.

Article by Joseph Farah from WND.

Biden is a fool. We all know that. We can see it for ourselves. We’re not dumb, blind and stupid. But he’s not alone. He’s got accomplices – many of them. And now Peggy Grande has affirmed it.

Now we can all see with our own eyes the real Joe Biden – a feckless, old-beyond-his-years, cognitively challenged codger, a French fry short of a happy meal. We may not know who the “real” president is or if there is one – but we know who’s calling the shots for him. We know who’s telling him what to say, what to do and when to do it. DEMOCRATS.

They have what they coveted for so long – the ability to blame America first and always, to embrace criminals and scum, to ridicule devout people, to trash our history.

Yes, this is what they “selected,” not elected. There’s a difference, of course. This is, after all, still America, like it or not. Someday we may have a free and fair election again. I truly hope so. But that’s just a part of what the Democrats won’t even talk about. They won’t let us discuss all the anomalies of the 2020 election debacle – just like they won’t let us talk about Afghanistan, the border, inflation and what’s been going on in America for the last seven months.

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

They still want to blame President Donald Trump, whenever they can. But they own it all. And the rest of America is quickly realizing it.

As Grande says, “Americans and the world see this and know the truth – the Democrats are lying to them.”

They betray everything they say they believe – life itself, the poor, women and girls, minorities. Yet they kill innocent life at the earliest stage and boast about it. On the other end of the spectrum, they are perfectly OK with not saving the lives of grown Americans, citizens, caught behind enemy lines where they’ll be tortured and killed. We see how the poor are treated in our cities. We see how women and girls are threatened in Afghanistan. And we finally see why minorities are not permitted to have their own ideas – without being characterized as “white supremacists.”

“Democrats have abandoned the singular reason for the military – to protect America and Americans,” Grande says. “They have shamefully turned the Pentagon into a laboratory for social issues. I wonder how many trapped Americans are supportive of the military’s recent focus on BLM, climate change, transgender issues and bending to the will of the woke left. Perhaps the Department of Defense should have been reading intelligence reports rather than their Twitter feed.”

They’ve told us Black Lives Matter. But it’s just another lie to them. Only certain black lives matter to them. They’ve instructed us to “defund the police.” But what would that mean for those who cannot afford private security – or guns to defend themselves? They didn’t see anything wrong with our cities burning and being ruled by mobs, but they’re still holding some in prison – without legal representation, bail, in solitary confinement – for what they call an “insurrection” at the Capitol. By the way, it was an unarmed “insurrection.”

Yes, it took Peggy Grande to remind us all of who the accomplices of Joe Biden are. How does it feel, Democrats? How does it feel to be identified, fingered, called out? How does it feel to be an accessory to the crime of the century? How does it feel to be charged with aiding and abetting such a heist? How does it feel to be part of such a conspiracy?

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. We don’t spam!

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us We don’t spam!

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show