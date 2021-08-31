Brooklyn, Iowa community reacts to Mollie Tibbetts death A 27-year-old illegal immigrant was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murder of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

The judge, Joel Yates of Iowa, also said that Mollie’s family would be paid $150,000 in restitution. He told Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man who murdered Mollie, who was 20 at the time, “You and you alone forever changed the lives of those who loved Mollie Tibbetts.”

Through a victim impact statement, Tibbitts’ mother expressed her thoughts to the court. “I come here today not because I feel the need to address you,” she wrote , “I’m here to give a voice to our daughter.”

She added that her daughter just “wanted to go for a quiet run” and was devastated that Rivera had “violently and sadistically” ended Mollie’s life.

She also noted the deep impact on Mollie’s grandmother, Judy.

“Judy truly believed her granddaughter would be found alive, because who could harm such a beautiful, vibrant, young woman so full of life, and promise? Who could harm Judy’s precious granddaughter, let alone brutally murder her and dump her body in a cornfield?”She ended her testimony by talking about Rivera’s own daughter, Paulina.“I do […]