A federal judge has rejected a request to either scrap Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall or allow his name to be added to the second question on the ballot about who should replace the governor.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled California’s recall election process doesn’t clash with the federal “one person, one vote” clause in the U.S. Constitution.

“There is nothing unconstitutional about placing in one ballot a vote for or against the recall of the Governor and then a vote for a replacement candidate,” Fitzgerald wrote Friday.

California’s recall process comes in ballot form with two questions: should the current governor be recalled, thus expelled from office, and who should replace them. If a simple majority of those voting choose to recall, the new governor would be whoever receives the most votes on the second question.

The lawsuit, filed by two California voters not affiliated with Newsom or his campaign, argued the process could result in Newsom being replaced by someone who garners a relatively small amount of votes when the governor likely would trounce the winner in a head-to-head election. One of the plaintiffs contended he would vote “no” on the first question and then voted for Newsom should […]