In early 2017, as President Trump was stepping into the White House, Obama’s policies of bringing unvetted Middle Easternerners into the US was in full force. Today these insane policies are again in full force.

In March of 2017, we reported on Obama’s policies of bringing unvetted individuals from Middle Eastern countries into the US. These individuals are received overnight and sent to states across the Union where they were given food, clothing, housing, and passports. The social service agencies in these states obliged because they would lose their funding if they didn’t. (Watch the audio in the attached to see what was happening.) It is now being reported that Obama/Biden are doing it again. Daily Caller reports:

The Biden administration told refugee organizations to prepare for the arrival of up to 50,000 Afghans without visas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Nine State Department-contracted nonprofits that resettle refugees in the U.S. are trying to recruit more staff and volunteers to help process arriving Afghans, according to the WSJ. Some of the organizations said […]