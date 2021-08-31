AP Photo/Jae C. Hong California Assembly Bill No. 455 ( AB-455 ) began its life as a typical bill concerning transit-only traffic lanes on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The bill made its way through the legislature in the usual manner, which included the appropriations committee and eventually, it was passed on the floor of the Assembly. Nothing too unusual about that, right?

This is where it gets questionable. Democrats then seized the bill, employing the much-maligned and secretive “gut-and-amend” process. And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Democrats simply struck out all the bits of the approved bill pertaining to transportation and replaced them with so-called amendments “relating to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.” Here’s the new gutted and amended AB-455: In fact, Democrats feel empowered to use “gut-and-amend” to force a vaccine mandate under the still-existing state of emergency declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom all the way back in early March of 2020. The Democrats maintain that due to the supposed urgent threat still posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they should declare: …that this legislation, which would establish new proof-of-vaccination requirements for public establishments, as defined, and employment, is reasonable and necessary to address this monumental public health crisis […]