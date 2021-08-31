Taliban fighters march in the streets of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday after the U.S. military withdrawal. (Hoshang Hashimi – AFP / Getty Images) Disturbing video and audio posted online in the hours after the U.S. military officially left Afghanistan reportedly show the city of Kabul has descended into chaos as Taliban terrorists exact their revenge on their enemies.

Right around the time the last plane left Kabul late on Monday, a man who said he was in the city provided Fox News with an audio clip in which he described the scene.

“I think there’s a conflict between the Taliban, I have no idea where I’m located,” the man said on the clip as what sounded like gunshots reverberated around him.

“From everywhere I hear the sounds of shooting, gunfire. I have no idea how to leave,” he said. Journalist Lara Logan also posted a video clip on social media that featured gunfire and reported the sounds were from “house-to-house executions.”

“From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul following US mil departure. There are no words for what this administration has done to all of us – Afghan and American,” Logan said on Twitter. From senior US source: house-to-house executions in Kabul […]