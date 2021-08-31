AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool The war is lost, but no one is going to be held accountable and the same blinkered woke dopes are in charge. In fact, the one whose very name is Blinken, the secretary of State, explained Monday how the Taliban could gain the “international legitimacy and support” that is obviously such a high priority for them, and explained that even if it didn’t become the Leftist woke paradise of Blinken’s imagining, the American money will still flow. Of course. It always does.

Blinken claimed risibly that henceforth, the America-Last administration of Biden’s handlers would be guided by a concern for something that has never appeared on its list of priorities up to now: “our vital national interests.” Yeah, sure, Tony. Pull my other leg. More plausibly, Blinken assured the world that despite the last few weeks of catastrophe and humiliation, the American taxpayers will still be filling their cars with $4-a-gallon gasoline and driving to their pathetic nine-to-fives so that the elites can demonstrate their concern for the people of Afghanistan: “If we can work in the new Afghan government in a way that helps secure those interests … and in a way that brings greater […]