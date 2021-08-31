President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images) In the aftermath of America’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has been forced to face the consequences of his incompetence.

This has included confronting the families of the service members slain on Thursday following suicide bombings outside the airport in Kabul.

On Sunday, Mark Schmitz — the father of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, who died in last week’s explosions — challenged Biden to take responsibility for his mismanaged exit strategy (or lack thereof).

During a meeting with Biden, Schmitz and his ex-wife pulled out a photo of Jared, demanding Biden look at it, The Washington Post reported.

“Don’t you ever forget that name. Don’t you ever forget that face. Don’t you ever forget the names of the other 12,” Schmitz told the president.

According to the Post, Biden “did not seem to like that.” In response, Biden went on the defensive, saying, “I do know their stories.”This has been a common theme over the last several days — the families of slain servicemen and women in Afghanistan don’t feel that Biden’s sympathies are genuine.On Friday, […]