Joe Biden was two hours late for his speech on the Afghanistan departure on Tuesday.
Biden shouted, slurred and sounded unhinged as he bragged about a “successful” withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals,” Biden said.
TRENDING: Biden Calls His Disastrous Withdrawal from Afghanistan that Resulted in 13 Dead US Service Members and Stranded Americans an “Extraordinary Success” (VIDEO) BIDEN: “The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals.” pic.twitter.com/JTSpEMJPIY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2021 Because of Biden’s botched withdrawal, 13 US service members were killed by a suicide bomber last week.
