Amin al Haq, Osama bin Laden security chief (Credit: Bilal Sarwary) Joe Biden has had talking points when he tries to talk about the “success” that he achieved in Afghanistan.

Among those points are two things he constantly says : that we went in to get Osama bin Laden and that we went to make sure that we were safe from being attacked by al Qaeda/terrorists from Afghanistan again. He said that we successfully achieved both long ago.

But he voted against getting bin Laden and he’s ensured that Afghanistan may be even more dangerous now than before, with the Taliban controlling the country. We were attacked by terrorists before we even left, with the Kabul Airport suicide attack. And now the country will be a haven, not just for the Taliban but for al Qaeda and for ISIS as well.

Biden even lied and claimed that al Qaeda was gone from the country. His own team had to contradict him and say yes, al Qaeda was still in the country.

But perhaps nothing was a more stark example of how empty Biden’s words were than the images today — as the U.S. finally pulled out after 20 years, having gone in to […]