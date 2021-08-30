Tony Evers / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) Wisconsin ‘s Democrat Gov. Tony Evers was directly responsible for many of the efforts to revise election rules, permitting looser restrictions on mail-in ballots, outdated voter rolls and late deadline.

But after evidence has emerged increasing the likelihood of a forensic audit led by the state’s GOP legislature, Evers is now complaining about the price tag.

Evers claimed Monday that it was “outrageous” that Republicans planned to spend $680,000 on an investigation into the 2020 election in Wisconsin, accusing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of “drinking the Kool-Aid” after meeting with former President Donald Trump.

A Republican-controlled Assembly committee gave approval Monday, on a 5-3 party-line vote, to designating former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman as special counsel to lead the investigation ordered by Vos, assist the Assembly Elections Committee and hire investigators and others as needed.

Vos said on Friday that the contract will allow for spending up to $680,000 on the probe. That is more than nine times as much as the original contract with Gableman.

The vote comes a week after Vos flew with Trump to a campaign rally in Alabama where the two discussed the Wisconsin investigation. Vos suggested that the emergence […]