U.S. retired generals and admirals are calling for the resignations of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, over the disastrous handling of America’s exit from Afghanistan.

Nearly 90 of the flag officers issued a scathing letter on the Afghanistan exit, as well as the role Biden’s top brass played in the debacle. It is posted in full below.

“The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the letter reads. “The hasty retreat has left initial estimates at ~15,000 Americans stranded in dangerous areas controlled by a brutal enemy along with ~25,000 Afghan citizens who supported American forces.” “What should have happened upon learning of the Commander in Chief’s (President Biden’s) plan to quickly withdraw our forces and close the important power projection base Bagram, without adequate plans and forces in place to conduct the entire operation in an orderly fashion?” the letter continues.

“As principal military advisors to the CINC/President, the SECDEF and CJCS should […]