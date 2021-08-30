It’s over. The United States military has officially, completely withdrawn from Afghanistan right on schedule. Adding insult to injury, U.S. General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. flat out lied to the world by saying “very few hundreds” of U.S. citizens were left behind and “at least 2,000 hardcore ISIS fighters” are now roaming Afghanistan.

Reports from the ground in Kabul and throughout Afghanistan indicate there are thousands of Americans stranded by the Biden regime. General McKenzie is basing his “very few hundreds” comment on those who have gone through official channels to specifically declare they want to leave and who have demonstrated they are American citizens. But many, many more were either unable to go through official channels as they evaded the Taliban or could not sufficiently prove they were American citizens. If they couldn’t fax a passport to the Embassy, they weren’t counted, according to sources at the State Department.

🇺🇸🇦🇫 — MORE: General McKenzie says: "No American citizens came out" on the last 5 planes that just left Kabul — Around 250 American Citizens were left behind. pic.twitter.com/utQQyY2fR4 — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) August 30, 2021

Reactions to General McKenzie’s speech were harsh on social media:

Unbelievable. General Kenneth McKenzie just referred to the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as "our generous host nation." — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 30, 2021

General Mckenzie is trying to put lipstick on the pig that is America's failure in #Afghanistan. He is just the latest losing general in a long line of them. There are apparently more than 200 Americans still in Kabul, abandoned by us. — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) August 30, 2021

General Kenneth McKenzie calls Taliban-controlled Afghanistan “our generous host nation." It’s almost unfathomable what has happened to America so quickly under this administration! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Taliban is giddy, firing rounds into the air. Normally, they would not waste ammunition so brazenly, but they now have access to plenty of ammunition left behind by our military:

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed deep shame in what has happened in Afghanistan and how the sentiment has spread to America.

No man left behind. That’s always been the rule. We just left. We left them behind. What the hell is wrong with this country? #ImpeachBiden Impeach them all. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 30, 2021

As we reported earlier, reports of busloads of Americans being turned away just in the last 24-hours contradicts the White House’s numbers:

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.

A report being ignored by the White House and media tells of seven busloads of American women who were not allowed to evacuate. They are now in Taliban custody and, according to the Special Operations contractor reporting on the ground in Kabul, likely dead. Journalist Emily Miller relayed the news from her contact:

“We’re dealing with Kabul. There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now.”

"We’re dealing with Kabul. There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

This could have all been avoided, as the article by a Department of Defense staffer details below. We should have left Afghanistan long ago, but leaving now or at any point in the past should have been done AFTER securing safe passage for ALL American citizens who do not want to be subjects of the Taliban. The fact that the Biden regime rushed through everything without considering the safety of Americans in Afghanistan is absolutely infuriating.

American men will be killed. American women will be turned into Taliban-babymakers. This is a disgusting, shameful move by the Biden regime and Gen. McKenzie has the gall to lie about the numbers we abandoned.

The following article was submitted by a current Department of Defense employee who wishes to remain anonymous due to repercussions. We have confirmed the identity of the author as well as their credentials.

Fearing Repercussions from the Regime, DoD Staffer Pens Anonymous Article Lambasting Joe Biden

We’ve all been watching the catastrophe in Kabul that is the result of Joe Biden’s order to abruptly pull-out our remaining troops before bringing home our citizens, the people who supported us and $85 billion in military equipment. It’s all-over our televisions. We haven’t been able to miss it.

Yes, it is good that more than 100,000 people have been evacuated. Still, if one thing is clear, it is that at least several hundred American citizens have been abandoned behind enemy lines where they likely will be systematically hunted-down by the Taliban. They will be murdered, enslaved for the rest of their lives or used as hostages to embarrass and extort the US.

It didn’t have to happen this way. The US Government and our military have both the knowhow and the ability to execute an effective evacuation. I know because I was a civilian in a foreign country when an evacuation was planned and came close to being executed.

In 1975 I was a civilian not associated with the military and living in Seoul, barely 30 miles from the border with North Korea and their long-range artillery, when Saigon fell. The North Koreans had been threatening to invade South Korea since the armistice ended hostilities some 20 years before. Military commanders began taking the threats more seriously. The South Korean military and the 70,000 American service members in the country went on heightened alert and worked to finish their defenses against an invasion.

The U.S. Embassy also went on high alert and began working to prepare American civilians for possible evacuation. The embassy undertook to identify who was where and how to contact us if hostilities began. Consular officials met with us to lay out their plans for how we would be delivered to safety. Plan A was for us to report to pickup points where busses and trucks would take us south to an airfield from which we would be flown to Japan and then home. We were allowed only one suitcase and it could weigh no more than 20 kg.

If hostilities broke-out more quickly and that evacuation plan was not executable, Plan B called for us to assemble next to the soccer field to await pickup by helicopters on their way south after ferrying troops and supplies north. It was thoroughly planned and the American military would be responsible for our safety. I remember well the words of one consular official who told us “We will do what it takes to make sure we give you all the warning that is possible and none of you are left behind.”

We were on 24-hour alert for almost three weeks and spent several days on a shorter alert where we had to be prepared to leave in as little as one hour at any hour of the day or night. Then the North Korean bluster diminished and life went back to normal.

So when I look at the Kabul debacle I am shocked and embarrassed to see that things have been done so differently. There are plenty of analysts on TV who are dissecting the timeline and the orders given that have produced the situation we are all witnessing on live TV so I will not add to their words. Still, knowing our president gave orders that betrayed at least several hundred Americans to be left behind makes me both sick to the stomach as I fear for their safety and incredibly angry. The veterans I know as neighbors and co-workers and my son, who served three tours in Afghanistan, are livid beyond words.

The first and foremost responsibility of a president is the protection of the citizens they serve and Joe Biden has failed to do that, not just on a colossal scale, but on a cosmic scale. As commander-in-chief he has violated one of the sacred tenets in the Soldier’s Creed which states “I will leave no man behind.”

There is no place in hell hot enough for such a traitor. Lady Liberty is crying for those he is leaving stranded. The Taliban are already playing it for advantage so I have no doubts they will leverage the situation to make things as embarrassing to America as possible.

There is no place in hell hot enough for such a traitor.

Commentators are already talking about how much damage the Kabul catastrophe is damaging Joe Biden’s presidency and America’s standing in the eyes of our allies and enemies. How badly will he be damaged? Ask former president Jimmy Carter.

Carter was confronted by a variety of problems at home that he never handled well. He went all-in on environmentalism and had solar panels installed on the White House roof that never worked. To conserve energy he asked people to turn-down the thermostats in their homes in the winter and wear sweaters, or turn them up in the summer and turn-off their air conditioners or open their windows.

The economy was in turmoil with high inflation eating-away at consumer buying power. Mortgage rates skyrocketed into double digits. At one point the prime interest rate hit a whopping 21%. The national economy almost came to a standstill. Commentators used terms like “stagflation” and “economic malaise” to describe the results of Carter’s policies.

If that wasn’t bad enough, in 1979 the Shah of Iran was overthrown by an Islamic revolution that installed radical cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in his place. His firing squads went to work purging the nation of anyone in a position of authority who had supported the Shah. Then on Nov. 4, 1979 “students” overran the US Embassy in Tehran and took 66 Americans as hostages.

Fourteen were later released but 52 were held for a total of 444 days. The Iranians played the crisis for everything they could to embarrass and humiliate the United States. ABC News launched their “Nightline” program to report about the story on a daily basis. Carter’s popularity that had already taken a beating from the poor economy dropped even lower. Then when it seemed things couldn’t get worse they did when an attempted hostage rescue mission failed and eight service members were killed in a remote area of Iran.

Carter knew he was far behind in the polls going into the 1980 election but even he was surprised by how resoundingly he was defeated by former California Governor Ronald Reagan. Carter carried just six states and Washington, DC and went down to defeat in the greatest electoral college up to that time: 489 to 49. Adding a final insult to his injury, the Iranians released the hostages on January 20, 1981 and the news broke just moments after Reagan was sworn-in.

Burdened by that legacy and faced with Reagan’s success, Carter’s vice-president, Walter Mondale, went down to the all-time record landslide defeat when he was able to carry only his home state of Minnesota and Washington, DC.

Still, the hostage crisis triggered something amazing: a renewal of American patriotism. If there’s one thing we Americans will not tolerate it is another nation abusing our citizens and the hostages gave us a focal point around which to rally. Flags sprang-up in front yards, on doors and in the windows of businesses from coast to coast. People sang “The Star Spangled Banner” with greater gusto and some even learned that it had more than one verse.

Americans also chose to display their patriotism and loyalty with the hostages in another, very visible way. The 1973 hit song “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Old Oak Tree” by the group Tony Orlando and Dawn struck an emotional chord in the hearts of millions and became a theme song driving a surge of renewed patriotism.

In the lyrics a man just released from prison is coming home and wants to know of the woman he loves still wants him. The sign he is looking for is a yellow ribbon tied around the oak tree in the front yard, only when he arrives there are a hundred yellow ribbons tied around it. Americans took inspiration from the song and yellow ribbons appeared wherever they could be tied. When the released hostages were given a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan American flags and yellow ribbons could be seen everywhere.

The State Department is telling us only a few hundred Americans are left in Afghanistan but their number have been fuzzy at best so the one thing certain is that Americans will be left behind. While we wrestle with the political fallout from the Kabul debacle it clearly is time for those of us who believe in America to come together and refresh our commitment to our nation, our neighbors and the principles on which our nation was founded.

So I invite you to do two things; proudly fly our Stars and Stripes to remind our neighbors that we still are Americans and tie yellow ribbons in obvious places to show our solidarity with those who are being left behind.

The author asked that we protect his identity because of the risk to his career he could face for speaking critically of the president.

