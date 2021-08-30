European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels on May 5, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters) The EU has recommended that 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the United States due to COVID-19 cases.

On Aug. 30, the EU removed the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia from the bloc’s safe travel list. Member nations of the EU are free to determine their own border policies, despite the bloc’s recommendation.

Some EU countries, including Germany and Belgium, consider the United States to be in the red, mandating quarantines and tests for U.S. travelers. France and the Netherlands classify the United States as safe, however.

“Non-essential travel to the EU from countries or entities not listed in Annex I is subject to temporary travel restriction. This is without prejudice to the possibility for member states to lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers,” the EU said in a statement.

But the EU Council’s “recommendation is not a legally binding instrument,” according to the statement.

“The authorities of the member states remain responsible for implementing the content of the recommendation,” the statement reads. “They may, in full transparency, lift only progressively travel restrictions toward […]