AP Photo/Marta Lavandier Liberty takes the day. A Chicago judge has reversed his decision banning an unvaccinated mother from seeing her son, avoiding what might have been a successful appeal filed by the mother.

“Judge Shapiro just issued an order vacating portions of his prior order of August 11th so Rebecca Firlit can see her son again,” attorney Annette Fernholz told FOX 32 Chicago.

Cook County Judge James Shapiro informed Firlit on August 11, 2021, that she could not see her son until she bent the knee and took the shot. The mother claimed she has in the past had bad reactions to vaccinations, and chose to sit this one out. That didn’t fly with Judge Shapiro.

“I miss my son more than anything. It’s been very difficult. I haven’t seen him since August 10th,” a tearful Firlit told Fox News 32 . Since the judge’s order, Firlit has only spoken to her son via phone and video call. What the hell is happening in this country??? “Judge James Shapiro removed Rebecca Firlit’s visitation rights with her 11-year-old son after learning that she had not yet received the vaccine.” https://t.co/ZwNgJIzkoM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2021 Firlit filed an appeal […]