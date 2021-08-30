Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Referring to people as “elderly,” “uninsured” or an “inmate” is apparently dehumanizing and not “inclusive,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In what appears to be a recently published guide , the CDC lists numerous descriptors and phrases that it says aren’t inclusive before providing a list of “non-stigmatizing’ language. The guide includes multiple sections, grouping terms under banners like “Disability” and “Homelessness” before saying those very words aren’t inclusive enough.

For example, under the disability heading, the guide says that words like “disabled,” “differently abled” and “handicapped” are stigmatizing and should be replaced with lengthy phrases like “people with disabilities/a disability” or “people who use a wheelchair or mobility device.”

“CDC is aware that some individuals with disabilities prefer to use identity-first terminology, which means a disability or disability status is referred to first; for the purposes of these guidelines, CDC promotes person-first language,” the guide says.

Most of the guide is similar, suggesting the shorter identifier is wrong but simply adding “people with” ahead of that to apparently make it more inclusive.

The guide’s headlines are in alphabetical order, so the first section is titled “Corrections & Detentions” and […]